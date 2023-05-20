ADVERTISEMENT

Panel set up to ensure quality of desilting works of lakes in Salem

May 20, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Special Monitoring Officer L. Subramanian inspecting the desilting works at Mookaneri in Salem on Saturday.

District monitoring officer L. Subramanian said that steps are being taken to complete desilting works taken up at a cost of ₹2 crore at 31 places before the end of summer.

Mr. Subramanian, who inspected desilting works at Mookaneri Lake on Saturday, said that a committee, which includes farmers, assistant engineers of the Water Resources Department, village administrative officers, and village panchayat secretaries, has been set up to ensure the quality of desilting works. This committee would update the development and quality of the works, receive complaints about the works through the WhatsApp group, and offer suggestions to the district administration, Mr. Subramanian said.

Mr. Subramanian also said that instructions were given to complete the desilting works using additional machinery and submit reports on a daily basis.

The officials also inspected various desilting works at Neikarapatti, Ammapalayam, Thippampatti, and Veppilaipatti.

District Collector S. Karmegam and District Revenue Officer P. Menaha accompanied the official.

