Panel recommends levy of ₹433 crore in compensation on Thadagam Valley brick kilns

A survey revealed that 1.10 crore cubic metres of brick earth was illegally mined and transported from five villages

A joint committee that assessed the environmental degradation caused by excessive red earth extraction for brick manufacturing in the Thadagam Valley in Coimbatore district has recommended that the Southern Zone of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) levy ₹433 crore in compensation on operators of 177 brick kilns that functioned illegally.

An affidavit submitted by Coimbatore Collector G.S. Sameeran to the NGT earlier this month said the committee inspected the affected areas in five village panchayats — Veerapandi, Chinna Thadagam, Somayampalayam, Nanjundapuram and Pannimadai villages in Coimbatore north taluk — which fall in the ecologically important Thadagam Valley.

Officials of the Survey Department, Coimbatore, conducted surveys in 565 fields identified by the Village Administrative Officers in patta and poramboke land in the five villages using the Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS) through the agency empanelled by the Commissioner of Geology and Mining. The work was completed on March 10 this year.

According to the affidavit, the quantity of brick earth illegally quarried and transported has been arrived at only from the accessible areas and this may be treated as the minimum quantity of brick earth quarried illegally. The quantity of brick earth quarried illegally from inaccessible areas, such as water- logged and bushy terrains and undulating terrains, could not be accessed. The survey revealed that a total of 1.10 crore cubic metres (cbm) of brick earth was illegally mined and transported from the five villages.

The affidavit said the assessment of actual damage caused by illegal mining could not be carried out because of inadequate historical data of the area. The committee adopted an interim compensation calculation methodology for sand mining and put the interim compensation at ₹373.74 crore for 1.10 crore cbm of brick earth quarried illegally. In addition, ₹59.32 crore was recommended as compensation for the environmental damage caused by brick kiln owners on the basis of the ‘polluter pays principle’.

The committee suggested that a complete remote sensing survey be conducted by a reputed government organisation or institution to estimate the total quantum of material quarried in the streams, the drains, the riverine system, the tanks and the inaccessible poramboke and patta land at regular intervals of five years from 2000 to 2020. After the remote sensing survey was completed and the earlier data quantified through DGPS was validated, the exact compensation should be arrived at and it should be imposed on the brick kiln owners, it said.

The NGT-appointed committee comprised the Collector; the District Environmental Engineer of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB)-Coimbatore north; a senior officer of the Tamil Nadu State Environment Impact Assessment Authority in Chennai; the Regional Joint Director of the Department of Geology and Mining (the Tiruchi region); and a senior scientist of the Central Pollution Control Board’s regional office in Chennai.