Panel of farmer representatives constituted for discussions with Kerala counterparts on inter-state water-sharing

Published - November 17, 2024 01:06 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Representatives of farmers’ associations have constituted a panel to interact with their counterparts in Kerala in December on inter-State water-sharing from the west-flowing rivers.

At a meeting held here on Saturday, Former Chief Engineer of the Water Resources Department Tamilarasan explained the water-sharing issues in the Pandiyaru-Punnampuzha, Neeraru-Nallaru, and Pamba Achankovil Vaippar links, and the solutions that could be arrived at.

P.R. Pandian, president of the coordination committee of All Farmers’ Association of Tamil Nadu, chaired the meeting, hosted by the Kongu Zone Water Rights Retrieval Committee. Representatives of farmers’ organisations in Kerala were keen on finding a solution to water-sharing. Farmers of the southern States are in favour of resolving such issues through discussions, Mr. Pandian said.

