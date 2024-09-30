ADVERTISEMENT

Panel inspects red earth-mined areas near Coimbatore for second day

Published - September 30, 2024 09:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The panel inspecting a red earth excavated site in Coimbatore district on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A panel appointed by the Madras High Court, which was tasked to check complaints regarding illegal mining of red earth in places bordering forest boundaries in Coimbatore district, continued inspections for the second day on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The panel headed by Chairman of the Permanent Lok Adalat (District Judge cadre) G. Narayanan inspected places around Thadagam and Anaikatti.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, District Superintendent of Police K. Karthikeyan, officials from the Forest, Revenue and Geology and Mining Departments were present during the inspection.

As the officials were carrying out inspection, residents of tribal settlements gathered and submitted their grievances. They accused resort operators of closing their traditional pathways and encroached upon their lands. They also alleged that authorities in the district failed to take action against their previous complaints against illegal activities along foothills.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The panel on Sunday inspected places in Perur and Thondamuthur blocks in Coimbatore district to check alleged illegal excavation of red earth and gravel and operation of brick kilns.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Coimbatore

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US