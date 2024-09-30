GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Panel inspects red earth-mined areas near Coimbatore for second day

Published - September 30, 2024 09:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The panel inspecting a red earth excavated site in Coimbatore district on Monday.

The panel inspecting a red earth excavated site in Coimbatore district on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A panel appointed by the Madras High Court, which was tasked to check complaints regarding illegal mining of red earth in places bordering forest boundaries in Coimbatore district, continued inspections for the second day on Monday.

The panel headed by Chairman of the Permanent Lok Adalat (District Judge cadre) G. Narayanan inspected places around Thadagam and Anaikatti.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, District Superintendent of Police K. Karthikeyan, officials from the Forest, Revenue and Geology and Mining Departments were present during the inspection.

As the officials were carrying out inspection, residents of tribal settlements gathered and submitted their grievances. They accused resort operators of closing their traditional pathways and encroached upon their lands. They also alleged that authorities in the district failed to take action against their previous complaints against illegal activities along foothills.

The panel on Sunday inspected places in Perur and Thondamuthur blocks in Coimbatore district to check alleged illegal excavation of red earth and gravel and operation of brick kilns.

