Panel formed to study elephant deaths in TN dissolved

A four-member committee that was formed by the Forest Department to verify facts of elephant deaths, especially young ones, in Tamil Nadu for the past one year has been dissolved.

A letter sent by Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, the Environment, Climate Change and Forest Department, to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden on Friday said that “the committee stands dissolved”.

The Madras High Court has already constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate cases relating to the deaths of elephants in Megamalai division from 2017 to 2020 and there does not appear any need for the committee constituted by the PCCF (Head of Forest Force).

The committee comprising I. Anwardeen, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Working Plan); C.H. Padma, Working Plan Officer, Vellore; J.R. Samartha, Deputy Conservator of Forests (on compulsory wait); and K. Kalidasan, president of Coimbatore-based NGO Osai, was formed on March 31. The members had conducted field visits and tasked biologists and veterinarians to find out reasons for elephant deaths, mainly in Coimbatore Forest Division where several elephants died this year. They also held a meeting with farmers in Coimbatore.

After the formation of the committee, a petitioner had sought the High Court to dissolve it, stating that death of elephants had occurred when some of the members of the committee were holding the post of either district level officers or below. The petitioner stated that no useful purpose would be served if the committee consisting of these officers are allowed to be preceded with as they are interested persons. The petitioner also wanted the committee to be reconstituted with the officials who do not have any personal interests on the issue.

Considering the plea, the court on April 24 observed that the very constitution of the committee was not warranted as it had already decided on the constitution of an SIT to investigate the offences relating to wildlife. The court constituted the SIT on April 27.