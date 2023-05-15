ADVERTISEMENT

Panel formed to monitor disposal of waste in the Nilgiris

May 15, 2023 05:15 pm | Updated 05:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A committee has been formed in all the local bodies in the Nilgiris district to monitor the disposal of waste.

The need for the committee arose after human faeces was let off into a check dam at VPN Colony in Narikuliada village a couple of days ago. Police action has been initiated against persons responsible for the incident and the licence of the driver of the sewage truck has been suspended for six months.

The committee to be headed by Revenue Divisional Officer will monitor the disposal of waste by recording the registration number of the vehicle and the place at which the waste was disposed.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US