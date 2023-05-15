HamberMenu
Panel formed to monitor disposal of waste in the Nilgiris

May 15, 2023 05:15 pm | Updated 05:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A committee has been formed in all the local bodies in the Nilgiris district to monitor the disposal of waste.

The need for the committee arose after human faeces was let off into a check dam at VPN Colony in Narikuliada village a couple of days ago. Police action has been initiated against persons responsible for the incident and the licence of the driver of the sewage truck has been suspended for six months.

The committee to be headed by Revenue Divisional Officer will monitor the disposal of waste by recording the registration number of the vehicle and the place at which the waste was disposed.

