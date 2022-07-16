Panel formed to find ways to prevent accidents on Trichy Road flyover in Coimbatore

A district-level committee has been formed to study and come out with suggestions that need to be taken on a permanent basis to avoid accidents on Trichy Road flyover, Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthil Balaji told presspersons here on Saturday.

The Minister, who inspected the flyover on Saturday evening, said the 3.15 km flyover that was constructed at a cost of ₹ 253 crore, was not planned properly, had not followed the norms, and had design flaws. Following fatal accidents since the opening of the flyover, speed breakers have been constructed.

Now, CCTV cameras would be installed to study the speed of vehicles. However, these were temporary measures. The flyover was designed to avoid acquisition of private lands and hence had a sharp curve. Based on the instructions of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, a committee had been constituted with officials from the Revenue, Police, Highways, and Transport Departments and headed by the district Collector. The committee would come out with permanent solutions to avoid accidents and action would be taken accordingly.

Collector G.S. Sameeran said the committee will have a preliminary meeting on Sunday. It will look at involving technical personnel too from the National Highways.

In the next two weeks, designs of all the flyovers under contruction in the city would be studied. The previous government had not planned the infrastructure projects properly, he alleged.

An official of the Highways Department (NH wing) said steel mesh would be placed at the curves of the flyover so that the motorists do not fall down and suffer serious injuries even if there was an accident. The official said that any project that involved land acquisition was delayed and that posed a major challenge to infrastructure works.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said there seemed to be a design flaw as there was a sharp ‘S’ bend in the flyover. The Highways Department should put more caution boards, reflectors on the parapet wall, and remove the speed breaker at points where the flyover joined the main Trichy Road. “We need a detailed study of the flyover to see how the problems can be reduced and avoid accidents,” he said.