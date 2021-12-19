Panel formed to finalise plan for Singanallur housing unit flats: Muthusamy

The Housing and Urban Development Department has formed a 22-member committee comprising the Singanallur housing unit flat owners to chalk out a plan to construct new flats, Housing and Urban Development Minister S. Muthusamy said here on Sunday.

Addressing reporters after talking to the flat owners and residents, he said the committee would work along with the Tamil Nadu Housing Board officials and the private builder to be selected to start and complete the work to build 960 flats, which were constructed 30- 35 years ago and were in a poor condition.

The State government’s objective was to provide quality flats to the owners, who had for long been demanding the same. The flat owners had sought a minimum of 400 sq.ft. new flat for those owning LIG flats, 600 sq.ft. for those who owned MIG flats and 800 sq.ft. for those who owned HIG flats.

The Board officials and engineers would discuss with the committee the possibility of acceding to the demand, Mr. Muthusamy said and assured that new flats to be constructed would be of very good quality.

It was for this purpose the Department Secretary Hitesh Kumar S. Makwana and Managing Director Shunchongum Jatak Chiru and other officials were a part of the Sunday’s discussion.

The Minister also said that as demanded by the flat owners, the Department would also bear the rent for the alternative accommodation till the completion of the project.