Panel formed to check installed name boards at T.N.-Karnataka border

The district administration has formed a committee to check the installed name boards at the Tamil Nadu – Karnataka border and relocate the boards if they are installed in areas coming under Karnataka.

On January 10, members of a Kannada outfit damaged and blackened two name boards written in Tamil at the border on the Dindigul – Bengaluru NH 209 near Talavadi. They raised slogans that Kannada was not written on the boards. Talavadi police registered a case against 15 persons for damaging the boards that belonged to the National Highways Authority of India. However, surveys by revenue officials revealed that the locations came within the Karnataka border and the district police had sought legal opinion for transferring the case to Chamrajanagar Rural police in Karnataka.

Again on January 17, a name board in Tamil was found damaged on the road near Bainapuram village that leads to Otralli village in Karnataka. Inquiries by Talavadi police revealed that the spot comes within the Karnataka border.

Addressing media persons at the Collectorate on Wednesday, Collector C. Kathiravan said that road contractors, who executed the projects, had installed the boards and a committee comprising Tahsildar, Assistant Director (Survey), Assistant Director (Highways) and Police Inspector, has been formed to inspect the spots and study the locations of the boards. “If boards were installed mistakenly inside the Karnataka border, it will be removed and reinstalled within our border”, he added.