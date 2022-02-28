Panel discussion on opportunities in the defence sector

Tamil Nadu, a hub for manufacturing industries, is venturing into the defence sector, and the Tamil Nadu government plans to make the State’s Defence Corridor into a global defence manufacturing destination. It aims to attract $10 billion in investment in the sector in 10 years.

The different strategies to be adopted by the State will include developing aerospace and defence parks, promoting public-private partnerships, creating common facilities and centres of excellence, and incentives. While some manufacturers are into defence supplies, many more are exploring opportunities. This is an emerging sector for new ventures as well as the existing industries.

GSquare presents “Coimbatore Unlimited : Collaborate, Co-Create and Celebrate” presented by The Hindu will organise a panel discussion on ‘Supplying to India’s Defence Sector-Advantage Coimbatore’ on March 3 at Taj Vivanta, Coimbatore.

The session, which will be moderated by K.S. Sundararaman, Deputy Chairman of Southern India Mills’ Association and Managing Director of Shiva Texyarn, will have three panelists. Hans Raj Verma, Chairman and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation; B. Krishnamoorthy, Project Director of Tamil Nadu Defence Corridor; and V. Sundaram, Director of CODISSIA Defence Innovation and Incubation Centre and CEO of Thunder Auto, will highlight the strengths and opportunities in the sector and the State’s initiatives. The discussion will start at 4 p.m. N. Eshwar, CEO of GSquare, will deliver the keynote address.

