Panel discussion on Coimbatore’s growth potential on June 28

June 26, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore Unlimited 2.0, a series of panel discussions presented by the G Square and powered by The Hindu, will be held here on June 28. As many as four panel discussions on themes such as logistics and the Defence sector were organised under the first edition of Coimbatore Unlimited. The second edition will have five panel discussions and the first one will be held on Wednesday on the topic “All Roads Lead to Coimbatore”. The discussion, which will be moderated by J. Sathish, Director of Kongu Global Forum and Joint Secretary of the Residents Awareness Association of Coimbatore, will discuss how the road network in the district fuels growth and its the future potential. C.R. Shivakumar, founder and CEO of Dhanvi Ventures India and president of the National Association of Realtors - India, Rajesh Kumar, Managing Director of Gloshipping and Logistics and President of Coimbatore Custom House and Steamer Agents Association, Arjun Prakash, Director of Effica Automation and former Chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry - Coimbatore, and SS Sathiyaa Narayanaa, Zonal Head of G Square, will be the panelists. The event will be held at WelcomHotel on Race Course Road from 6 p.m. Entry is by invitation only and for details, dial 9843211991, 8098860042, or 9962051144