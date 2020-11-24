‘Pandemic may not cause increase in school drop-outs’

Samagra Shiksha carries out survey of out-of-school children in Coimbatore district

As Samagra Shiksha carries out a survey of out-of-school children (OSC) in Coimbatore district, its officials are optimistic that the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on livelihoods may not increase the number of drop-outs.

Usually held around April-May every year, the COVID-19 lockdown led to a delay in the survey this year; it began on November 21.

School teachers, Block Resource Teacher Educators, Special Educators and volunteers from NGOs comprise the survey team.

They will visit government schools and get the list of students who have dropped out or did not attend school for over a month during the academic year 2019-20, the officials said.

Based on the list, the team will visit the habitations of those children and make arrangements for admissions in the nearest government schools. While 1,005 children were found to be out-of-school in 2019, over 700 of them have been mainstreamed and enrolled in schools, the officials said. This year, the team plans to cover over 2,100 habitations across Coimbatore district.

Chief Education Officer, Coimbatore, P. Usha said the initial findings of the survey had not indicated that there would be any increase in the number of drop-outs. The survey is expected to be completed by December 15, she said.