Pandemic hits sale of Kolu dolls

COIMBATORE

10 October 2020 23:46 IST

With just about a week for Navarathri celebrations to start, doll-making artisans here have seen a sharp fall in sales this year.

According to Saravanan, a clay doll-maker, there are no buyers from Kerala, this year. "Usually, by now, I would have sold 70 % of the dolls. This year, it is just 20% of the usual sales," he said. Since he makes the dolls involving mainly his family members, lockdown restrictions did not affect the production process. "We did not stop work. We kept making the dolls. But, the sales are down," he said.

Mr. Saravanan says online marketing is difficult for clay dolls. "There are possibilities of damages and I will have to answer customers for that," he says.

At Poompuhar, 21 artisans have put up stalls. It is less than 50% sales compared to the same period last year. The artisans say sales is average this year as customer walk-ins are few. Poompuhar has written to companies and regular clients, informing them about the Kolu exhibition. With the spread of COVID-19, customers are reluctant to come to the stores, say sources.