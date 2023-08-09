Panchayats trusted with the safety of fibreoptic gadgets under Bharat Net project

August 09, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

Works for broadband connectivity in all the 251 village panchayats in Dharmapuri district under the Bharat Net project is under way and is slated for completion by September. The fibre optic broadband connectivity envisions 85 % cables through existing power lines and 15% through underground cables.

The gadgets and equipment including racks/UPS, routers, are placed in the village panchayat service centres or government buildings and the keys to the building are with the panchayat president.

The concerned panchayat secretary has been entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring that the room housing the costly equipment is free of clutter and that there is uninterrupted power supply.

All the equipment are property of the government and the panchayat is responsible for its safety, according to a release. Any vandalism or theft shall invite criminal action, the administration has warned.

