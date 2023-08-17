Panchayats in Krishnagiri districts asked to ensure safety of optic fibre equipment under BharatNet project

August 17, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST

Laying of optic fibre cables under the Bharat Net project to provide broadband connectivity to rural areas is currently under way in the 333 panchayats of the district. The project entails 85% fibre optic cable network through existing power lines and 15% through underground cables. The project is being implemented through Tamil Nadu Fibrenet Corporation of India Limited (TANFINET)

The entire infrastructure has been entrusted with the care of the local panchayats, where the UPS/rack are being housed in the Village Panchayat Service Centre. The Point of Presence equipment is housed in the panchayat building, and the panchayat is responsible for ensuring uninterrupted power supply, safety of the property and keeping the room clutter free.

As the broadband connectivity infrastructure is being installed across panchayats, the district administration has directed the local bodies to ensure the safety of the racks, router, UPS and other optic fibre equipment held in their safe custody. According to Collector Sarayu, the equipment are government property and any damage to/theft of the property will invite criminal action.