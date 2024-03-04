Panchayat ward members threaten to resign in Salem

March 04, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Salem

Four ward members of the Mettupatti panchayat threatened to resign on Monday.

Ward members Valarmathi, Kavitha, Thiyagarajan, and Anusiya from Mettupatti panchayat came to the Salem Collectorate and submitted a petition. In the petition, they alleged that panchayat president R. Chandra was not providing any basic amenities to their wards and showing partiality in allocating funds.

“Many times, we took up the issue with the Ayothiyapattinam Block Development officials, but no action was taken. Fund misappropriation is allegedly taking place in the panchayat. So, we decided to resign from the ward member post,” they said in the petition.

