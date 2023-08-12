ADVERTISEMENT

Panchayat ward councillor, husband, son attacked in Coimbatore

August 12, 2023 02:59 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A DMK ward councillor of Malumichampatty panchayat in Coimbatore district, her husband and their son were attacked by a five-member group late on Friday.

R. Chitra (44), councillor of third ward of Malumichampatty panchayat, her husband Ravi Kumar (47) and their son R. Mohan (24) were assaulted by five men at their residence at Avvai Nagar.

According to the police, five men trespassed into their residence around 10.30 p.m. on Friday. They assaulted the trio with knives and escaped. Ms. Chitra suffered injuries on legs and hands. While Mr. Kumar suffered injuries on head and hands, Mr. Mohan suffered cuts on hands. They were admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital where their condition is stable.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Police sources said that Ms. Chitra had bought a piece of land at her home town six months ago, for which she allegedly did not pay commission to the man who brokered the deal.

It is suspected that the broker and four others trespassed into the house and assaulted them, following an argument over the payment. The Chettipalayam police have launched an investigation to trace the assailants.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US