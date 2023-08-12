HamberMenu
Panchayat ward councillor, husband, son attacked in Coimbatore

August 12, 2023 02:59 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A DMK ward councillor of Malumichampatty panchayat in Coimbatore district, her husband and their son were attacked by a five-member group late on Friday.

R. Chitra (44), councillor of third ward of Malumichampatty panchayat, her husband Ravi Kumar (47) and their son R. Mohan (24) were assaulted by five men at their residence at Avvai Nagar.

According to the police, five men trespassed into their residence around 10.30 p.m. on Friday. They assaulted the trio with knives and escaped. Ms. Chitra suffered injuries on legs and hands. While Mr. Kumar suffered injuries on head and hands, Mr. Mohan suffered cuts on hands. They were admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital where their condition is stable.

Police sources said that Ms. Chitra had bought a piece of land at her home town six months ago, for which she allegedly did not pay commission to the man who brokered the deal.

It is suspected that the broker and four others trespassed into the house and assaulted them, following an argument over the payment. The Chettipalayam police have launched an investigation to trace the assailants.

