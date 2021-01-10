Panchayat vice-president, brother held for murder

The Periyanaickenpalayam police on Saturday arrested vice-president of Vellamadai gram panchayat and his brother in connection with the murder of a man who worked at the chicken stall run by the former.

The police said that R. Ganesan (42), vice-president of Vellamadai panchayat and a resident of Andal Nagar at Samanaickenpalayam, and his brother R. Muruganandam (33) from Vaiyampalayam, an advocate practising in Coimbatore, were arrested late on Saturday.

According to the police, P. Sureshkumar (25) of Netaji Nagar near Samanaikenpalayam worked at the chicken stall run by Ganesan, who belongs to DMK.

“Sureshkumar often gave information to Ganesan’s wife Thulasimani (38) about Ganesan’s activities. This led to quarrels between the husband and wife and Thulasimani left for her paternal house recently”, said the police.

Following this, Ganesan told Sureshkumar not to come for work.

On January 4, Sureshkumar went to Thulasimani’s paternal home at Periya Mathampalayam under the influence of alcohol around 8.30 p.m. and stabbed her during a quarrel. He also stabbed the woman’s father Nagaraj (62), who came for her rescue, the police said.

The injured father and daughter were admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore.

According to investigators, Sureshkumar was found dead in front of Nagaraj’s house after the incident. The police initially suspected that Nagaraj could have assaulted Sureshkumar in an attempt to save himself and his daughter.

However, during the course of the investigation, Ganesan and Muruganandam confessed to the police of bludgeoning Sureshkumar to death. They were arrested late on Saturday and remanded in judicial custody.