Panchayat union president candidate assaulted

Three men assaulted a candidate contesting for the post of village panchayat president in Pollachi on Wednesday.

The candidate, V. Sivasankaran (31), is contesting for the post of Chinnampalayam Village Panchayat president in Pollachi (South) Panchayat Union in the upcoming local body election. Police said that the three men, allegedly in an inebriated state, attacked him after he finished his campaign on Wednesday evening. He was admitted to Pollachi Government Hospital.

Pollachi (South) is one of the five Panchayat Unions going to polls on the first phase of voting on Friday.

Mahalingapuram police have registered a case.