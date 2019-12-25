Coimbatore

Panchayat union president candidate assaulted

more-in

Three men assaulted a candidate contesting for the post of village panchayat president in Pollachi on Wednesday.

The candidate, V. Sivasankaran (31), is contesting for the post of Chinnampalayam Village Panchayat president in Pollachi (South) Panchayat Union in the upcoming local body election. Police said that the three men, allegedly in an inebriated state, attacked him after he finished his campaign on Wednesday evening. He was admitted to Pollachi Government Hospital.

Pollachi (South) is one of the five Panchayat Unions going to polls on the first phase of voting on Friday.

Mahalingapuram police have registered a case.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 25, 2019 11:22:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/panchayat-union-president-candidate-assaulted/article30397824.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY