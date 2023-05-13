ADVERTISEMENT

Panchayat Union chiefs get new vehicles

May 13, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Forests M. Mathiventhan hand overing the vehicle to a chairman of Panchayat Union in Namakkal on Saturday. | Photo Credit: DIPR

Minister for Forests M. Mathiventhan on Saturday provided vehicles to 13 panchayat union chairmen in Namakkal district..

Recently, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced in the State Legislative Assembly that during 2008, former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi provided vehicles to Panchayat Union chairmen, and after 13 years, new vehicles would be provided to them. On May 10, the Chief Minister flagged off 12 new vehicles in Chennai.

Following this, on Saturday, Mr. Mathiventhan handed over 13 vehicles at a cost of ₹1.59 crore to 13 panchayat union chairmen, including for Elachipalayam, Erumapatti, Kabilarmalai, Kolli Hills, Mallasamudram, Mohanur, Namagiripettai, Namakkal, Pallipalayam, Rasipuram, Senthamangalam, Tiruchengode, and Vennandur panchayat unions.

District Collector Shreya P. Singh, Rajya Sabha member K.R.N. Rajeshkumar, MLAs K. Ponnusamy and P. Ramalingam, District Rural Development Agency Project Director Sivakumar, and officials from the departments concerned participated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US