Panchayat Union chiefs get new vehicles

May 13, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST

Minister for Forests M. Mathiventhan on Saturday provided vehicles to 13 panchayat union chairmen in Namakkal district..

Recently, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced in the State Legislative Assembly that during 2008, former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi provided vehicles to Panchayat Union chairmen, and after 13 years, new vehicles would be provided to them. On May 10, the Chief Minister flagged off 12 new vehicles in Chennai.

Following this, on Saturday, Mr. Mathiventhan handed over 13 vehicles at a cost of ₹1.59 crore to 13 panchayat union chairmen, including for Elachipalayam, Erumapatti, Kabilarmalai, Kolli Hills, Mallasamudram, Mohanur, Namagiripettai, Namakkal, Pallipalayam, Rasipuram, Senthamangalam, Tiruchengode, and Vennandur panchayat unions.

District Collector Shreya P. Singh, Rajya Sabha member K.R.N. Rajeshkumar, MLAs K. Ponnusamy and P. Ramalingam, District Rural Development Agency Project Director Sivakumar, and officials from the departments concerned participated.

ADVERTISEMENT