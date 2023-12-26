ADVERTISEMENT

Panchayat school in Erode gets classrooms after school management committee passes resolution

December 26, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Panchayat Union Primary School at Nadupalayam in Shenbagapudur panchayat in Sathyamangalam taluk in Erode | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A resolution passed by the School Management Committee (SMC) of the Panchayat Union Primary School at Nadupalayam in Shenbagapudur panchayat in Sathyamangalam taluk seeking additional classrooms paid rich dividends as two classrooms were constructed and inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin through video conferencing on Tuesday.

The school, established in 1992, served the education needs of children in the nearby areas. But, the admissions dropped after a private school was set up nearby. In 2018, the school had only two students. The Department of Elementary Education was planning to close the school and admit the two students to other schools.

S.C. Natraj, director, Service Unit for Development Activities in Rural (SUDAR), an NGO, took the initiative and a meeting was conducted at the school with parents who demanded English as the medium of instruction and appointment of adequate teachers. Their demands were met after which parents started admitting their childrenin the school.

The present strength of the school is 94 and has two classrooms. “The SMC passed a resolution seeking additional classrooms and the same was sent to the government. Under the Child-Friendly School Infrastructure Development Programme, the government sanctioned ₹30.34 lakh for constructing classrooms and works were completed recently,” said Mr. Natraj.

K.C.P. Elango, chairman of Sathyamangalam Panchayat Union, distributed sweets to students after classrooms were inaugurated. District Educational Officer Thirunavukarasu, Block Development Officers, SMC president Geethanjali, headmaster Kadirvel, Mr. Natraj and others were present.

