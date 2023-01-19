Panchayat presidents should create awareness about govt.’s online services: Salem Collector

January 19, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - Salem

District Collector S. Karmegam urged all the 385 panchayat presidents in Salem district to create awareness about online services provided by the government to people.

On Wednesday, the district administration organised a meeting with all the panchayat presidents to give general instructions about the panchayat administration.

At the meeting, Mr. Karmegam said such a meeting would be held every three months to clear any doubts about scheme implementation, services to be provided in village panchayats, and panchayat duties. The panchayat presidents should cooperate with the steps taken by the government regarding collecting taxes online, giving approval for lands online, and implementing schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and MGNREGA. Village presidents should use the government’s schemes. In this digital age, the majority of government services we now available online. “So awareness should be created in this regard,” Mr. Karmegam added.

Urging the presidents to give importance to sanitation, the Collector said steps should be taken to keep public toilets clean and garbage should be removed every day in their panchayats. Sports competitions for youths should be prioritised. In the first phase, a primary and middle school in every panchayat would be upgraded as “model schools.” Compound walls, drinking water, and toilet facilities would be provided.

To encourage village panchayat presidents, prizes would be distributed to them for their overall performance. Mr. Karmegam urged the panchayat presidents to ensure that all people benefited equally from the government schemes.

The panchayat presidents spoke about the needs of their respective villages to the Collector. Additional Collector (development) C. Balachandar, District Revenue Officer P. Menaha, and officials participated.