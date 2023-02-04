Panchayat presidents should be an example to others, says Namakkal District Collector

February 04, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - Namakkal

By providing basic amenities to their village, panchayat presidents should be an example for other villages, said Collector Shreya P. Singh here on Saturday.

The Collector conducted a meeting with all the village panchayat presidents in the district regarding the panchayat administration and project implementation.

Ms. Singh said panchayat presidents should be aware of details regarding residences, water tanks, and water connections in their village and should strive to earn good reputation among people through their work. They should ensure that protected, clean drinking water was supplied to people. If there were any cases pending regarding the panchayat, they should get details about it.

Water connection in unnecessary places, unused borewells and electricity connections should be disconnected, and unnecessary expenses should be reduced. While executing project work, the presidents must ensure that the chosen land was owned by the panchayat or Revenue Department. If they chose private land for the project, they must obtain permission before beginning work. Incomplete project works in their villages should be finished soon, Ms. Singh added.

Officials explained the State and Central government projects, gram sabha meetings, work of panchayat presidents, and the rules to be followed.

Project Director (DRDA) Sivakumar, Project Director (Mahalir Thittam) Priya, and officials participated in the meeting.