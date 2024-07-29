ADVERTISEMENT

Panchayat president, vice-president, secretary held for graft

Published - July 29, 2024 08:28 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Sleuths from the vigilance department on Monday arrested the president, vice-president and secretary of Kothamangalam panchayat in Bhavanisagar Union, for allegedly demanding bribes from farmers seeking a no-objection certificate.

Kanagaraj and Ravichandran approached the panchayat office seeking no-objection certificates to install water pipelines for their farmland, to which Malliga, the president, Shanmugam, the vice president, and Raju, the secretary demanded bribes of ₹1.20 lakh from each farmer. Unwilling to pay the money, both farmers alerted the vigilance department, who laid a trap and caught the three officials while receiving a bribe of ₹2.40 lakh from the farmers. A case has been registered.

