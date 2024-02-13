ADVERTISEMENT

Panchayat president stabbed in Namakkal

February 13, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

Three people were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the stabbing of a panchayat president.

Kathirvel (55), a resident of Paruthipallai near Mallasamudram, is the president of Paruthipalli panchayat. He was sleeping outside his house on Monday night when three people arrived in a bike and began stabbing him in the shoulder. His family, alerted to his screams rushed outside the house, upon which the three fled. Later, Kathirvel was admitted to Tiruchengode Government Hospital.

The Elachipalayam police have registered a case and arrested three individuals, Moorthy, Saran, and Kudiarasu, all of whom are residents of the same village. According to police sources, the panchayat president mediated in a situation where a couple had eloped and recently married. On Monday, the panchayat president conducted negotiations on behalf of the eloped girl’s parents and then returned home. The three accused are relatives of the groom, police added.

