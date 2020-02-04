Coimbatore

Panchayat president murdered in Anthiyur; three arrested

more-in

Three persons were arrested in connection with the murder of the panchayat union president of Sankarapalayam in Anthiyur block on Monday. Police are on the lookout for key accused Aravind and another person.

According to the police, when S. Radhakrishnan alias Chinnathangam (47), was waiting near a private school at Chellapampalayam on Anthiyur – Bargur Road at 9.15 a.m., a gang came in a car and hacked him. Onlookers admitted him to the Government Hospital at Anthiyur. He died while being shifted to the District Headquarters and Hospital.

As tension brewed up, shops in the area were closed. All the police stations and check posts in the district were alerted and vehicle checks were intensified to nab the accused. During a vehicle check at bus stand in Kavindapadi, the police found Saravanan, Balamuragan and Rajesh in the car and arrested them.

Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan said that there were eight casesagainst Radhakrishnan at Vellithiruppur police station in the past years. In 2013, Radhakrishnan had murdered Sekar of Sankarapalayam and enmity prevailed between Radhakrishnan and Aravind, Sekar’s son. Aravind, with the help of the gang, murdered Radhakrishnan. Vellithiruppur police are investigating.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 4, 2020 12:13:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/panchayat-president-murdered-in-anthiyur-three-arrested/article30729538.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY