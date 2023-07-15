ADVERTISEMENT

Panchayat president, kin booked under SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act in Tiruppur

July 15, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A case under SC/ ST Prevention of Atrocities Act has been registered against Iduvai Panchayat president Ganesan and three of his family members.

According to the complainant, Selvakumar, a local BJP functionary, he and his associates Semalayappan and Sampathkumar were subjected to assault and insulted with caste slur by Ganesan, who belongs to CPI (M), and three other family members when they had questioned the denial of patta certification for a section of 43 beneficiaries belonging to Adi Dravidar communities.

The grievance was that the actual beneficiaries had been left out, and instead the names of people from other castes and villages had been included in the list.

Based on the complaint lodged by Selvakumar, the Mangalam police registered a case against Ganesan, his brother Eashwaran, and their sons Sinthan and Rajesh respectively, under SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, and IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder).

Another case was registered against Selvakumar and his associates based on a complaint lodged by Sinthan.

