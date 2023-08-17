Panchayat president, employee arrested by DVAC team for bribery in Tiruppur

August 17, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST

A panchayat president and a local body secretary were caught red-handed by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) sleuths while obtaining bribe from an applicant for construction approval.

Based on a complaint lodged by Radhakrishnan that he was demanded of a bribe of ₹6 lakh, the DVAC police registered a case and arrested the president of Sundakampalayam panchayat, Loganathan (43) while receiving ₹2.3 lakh as the first instalment along with panchayat secretary Amirthalingam (35).

Collector inaugurates deworming campaign

TIRUPPUR District Collector T. Christuraj launched the National Deworming Day campaign at Thenampalayam Middle School in Tiruppur city.

Medicines will be provided through the camp to be conducted on August 24 at primary health centres, sub-health centres, and anganwadi centres for those who had been left out of the earlier campaigns. So far, 7.8 lakh children in the age group of one to 19 and 2.4 lakh women in the age group of 20 to 30 had been covered under the campaign, the Collector said.

