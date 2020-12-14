Panchayat president alleges caste discrimination

Safety protocol: The district administration on Monday placed a box outside the Coimbatore Collectorate for the public to drop their petitions as part of COVID-19 precautions.

COIMBATORE

14 December 2020 23:48 IST

Submits petition to the district administration

Devarayapuram panchayat president Sundari Thangavel has alleged caste discrimination and accused vice-president P.T. Krishnan of hampering development works.

In her petition, submitted to the district administration on Monday, she said that she was from a Scheduled Tribe community and elected panchayat president on January 6 this year. She alleged that Mr. Krishnan, a caste Hindu, called her by caste name, obstructed development work and had ordered that no work should be taken up without his consent. Ms. Thangavel urged the district administration to provide her security, initiate action against Mr. Krishnan and replace him with a person who would not hamper development work.

Financial assistance sought

Spinal Injured Persons Association has urged the district administration to take steps to provide its members financial assistance and periodic medical check-up.

In a petition to the district administration, the Association said that the administration should ensure that its members got the benefits and equipment that the governments gave, designate a doctor for periodic medical check-up for the members as they suffered from urinary infection, bed sore, etc., and, recommend its case for free land for its members.

The Association also sought financial assistance to set up shops or take-up self-employment activity or government job for its members.

‘Provide power connection’

The Annur union secretary of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi on Monday petitioned the district administration demanding power connection for a few residents of Soolegounden Pudur village.

In his petition, submitted at the weekly grievances redress day meeting, the secretary, P. Balumahendran, said around 30 families in the village, which was near Annur, did not have power connection and continued to use kerosene lamp.

The district administration should, therefore, provide them power connection, the petition said.