Panchayat officials helping real estate agents to procure their lands, allege farmers

February 13, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST

Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam have alleged that Irugur town panchayat officials are helping real estate agents to procure their farm lands in the village for setting up residential plots.

In a petition to Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati during the weekly grievances day meeting here on Monday, they alleged that a real estate company obtained land used for cultivation for several years nearby and have slotted them to be sold as residential plots.

The panchayat officials are also planning to expand a road by 30 feet by blocking the natural paths of local water bodies in the Chinnan area, said S. Palanisamy, who led the protest. After we had opposed the move, the authorities, with police support, recently fell down a few trees on a farmland, which we had stopped, he alleged.

Protesting against the move to set up of an industrial park at Annur by theTamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO), in Annur, several farmers besieged the District Collector’s office. About 500 farmers demanded to be let in, petitioned the Collector opposing the project.

Members of the Hindustan People Service Organisation petitioned the Collector to construct a memorial for those who lost their lives in the 1998 Coimbatore bomb blasts.

