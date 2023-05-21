ADVERTISEMENT

Panchaloha idols stolen from temple in Salem

May 21, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Seven panchaloha idols were stolen from a 100-year-old Pajanai Perumal Temple located at Tharamangalam in Salem district on Sunday.

The theft came to light when priest Kumaravel (54) came to the temple and found the lock broken and the room in which the idols were kept open.

Out of the eight panchaloha idols, seven were found missing. The Tharamangalam police rushed to the spot and inquired. The police are also checking CCTV cameras in the locality. The police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the culprits.

