Panchaloha idol stolen from a temple recovered in Salem

January 09, 2024 06:15 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - Salem

A 18-kg panchaloha idol of Lord Shiva stolen from a temple was recovered in Salem on Tuesday.

Devotees who arrived at the Vijaya Vinayakar temple at Chinna Tirupathi in Salem in the wee hours of Tuesday found the temple door open and the idol missing. Besides, they also found the temple collection box broken and the cash in it stolen. Kannankurichi police, who rushed to the spot, found the idol 200 metres away from the temple. Police have registered a case and are verifying CCTV footage in the area to identify the burglars.

