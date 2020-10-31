Palm civets arrive at Kurumbapatti zoological park

The Palm civet that was recently brought to Kurumbapatti zoological park in Salem.

SALEM

31 October 2020 23:54 IST

The COVID-19 restrictions have not stopped Kurumbapatti zoological park here from receiving new inhabitants. The park recently received three Asian palm civets from Tiruvarur forest division and the animals were healthy, forest department officials said.

District Forest Officer R. Murugan said the Asian palm civets, two female and one male, were rescued in Tiruvarur forest division and they were aged about six months. The animals were received at the zoo based on the instructions of senior officials as this was the nearest zoo. Veterinarians checked the animals and they had been advised to be kept in quarantine. It would be moved to required enclosures once the quarantine period was over.

Advertising

Advertising

Zoo Ranger M. Muralidharan said the animals had been kept within cages and were currently fed with fruits and vegetables. They would be fed with non-vegetarian food as it grew.

The Kurumbapatti zoological park has remained closed since March. The forest division has sent a proposal to the department for expanding and upgrading the zoological park which is the only picnic spot near the city in Salem.