ADVERTISEMENT

Palli Paarvai app launched in Krishnagiri

February 17, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector Deepak Jacob launching Palli Paarvai app in Krishnagiri on Friday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

Palli Paarvai, the School Education Department’s administrative app, was launched by Collector Deepak Jacob at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School here on Friday.

Palli Paarvai that was earlier launched in Tiruvannamalai and Chennai on a pilot basis is a classroom observation tool to monitor teaching practices in real-time basis. The use of the app is now being expanded to cover Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Salem and Namakkal district.

According to the district administration, the training on the app will soon be provided to the principals of District Institutes of Education and Training (DIET); PA to the Chief Education Officer, Block Education Officers, Assistant Project Officers and all education monitoring officials.

The app will help monitor the learning outcomes, and teachers’ initiatives, and enable necessary administrative changes to improve teaching practices in schools. This is set to re-haul the field level monitoring efficiently, according to the administration.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US