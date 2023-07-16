HamberMenu
Pallapatti Lake turns haven for anti-social elements in Salem, political parties allege

July 16, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari
The renovation works are yet to be completed at Pallapatti Lake in Salem.

The renovation works are yet to be completed at Pallapatti Lake in Salem. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) have alleged that the Pallapatti Lake in Ward 25, which was renovated at ₹35 crore, has turned a haven for anti-social elements.

The lake, which is spread over 44 acres, was renovated under the Smart Cities Mission. The renovation works include constructing channels from TVS stream to Pallapatti Lake, a mini park, and paver blocks for pedestrian paths. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin opened the lake for public use last month.

Ward 25 councillor (AIADMK) M. Sasikala alleged that many works were pending and people were using the lakeside to consume alcohol. Women in the locality feared going for walk near the water body.

“I raised the issue at the council meeting last week and Corporation Commissioner S. Balachander visited the lake. He instructed the officials to provide a gate at the entrance, and it was done. “We urge the Corporation to not sanction the bill for the contractors who carried out the works in such poor quality. Without completing the works, the lake was opened for public use,” she claimed.

A few days ago, the CPI-M cadre pasted a poster on the compound of the lake stating that there were no security guards and gates at the lake entrance and alleged that the lake had turned an “open bar”.

The Corporation officials said minor works were pending and the Commissioner had instructed the officials to expedite the works. A guard had been appointed now and within a week, all the works would be completed, they said.

