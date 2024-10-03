ADVERTISEMENT

Palladam police arrest 14, seize five fake gold biscuits

Published - October 03, 2024 08:05 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Palladam police arrested 14 individuals from a house in Mahalakshmi Nagar and seized gold-plated biscuits in a recent operation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jewellery brokers Suresh from Erode and Arjun from Pollachi, who were tricked into believing that the biscuits were real gold, devised a plan to snatch them from Mariappan (53) of Mahalakshmi Nagar and his accomplices, Karumalai (50) from Theni, and Manivannan (40) and Murugan (43), both from Uttamapalayam.

The brokers enlisted a Namakkal-based gang led by Kasiraja to carry out the robbery. Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested all 14 individuals at the house, including accomplices Vijayakumar, Gopinath, Krishnan, Suresh, Raghu, Maniraj, and Mani.

Mariappan and his associates admitted to purchasing five fake gold biscuits online for ₹2,500. The police have launched an investigation, and all 14 suspects have been remanded in judicial custody.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US