Palladam police arrest 14, seize five fake gold biscuits

Palladam police arrested 14 individuals from a house in Mahalakshmi Nagar and seized gold-plated biscuits in a recent operation.

Jewellery brokers Suresh from Erode and Arjun from Pollachi, who were tricked into believing that the biscuits were real gold, devised a plan to snatch them from Mariappan (53) of Mahalakshmi Nagar and his accomplices, Karumalai (50) from Theni, and Manivannan (40) and Murugan (43), both from Uttamapalayam.

The brokers enlisted a Namakkal-based gang led by Kasiraja to carry out the robbery. Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested all 14 individuals at the house, including accomplices Vijayakumar, Gopinath, Krishnan, Suresh, Raghu, Maniraj, and Mani.

Mariappan and his associates admitted to purchasing five fake gold biscuits online for ₹2,500. The police have launched an investigation, and all 14 suspects have been remanded in judicial custody.

