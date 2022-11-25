Palladam panchayat union office employee held on graft charges

November 25, 2022 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Friday arrested a woman who worked as Extension Officer (Social Welfare) at Palladam for demanding and accepting bribe from a man who approached her for the processing of incentive under the Chief Minister’s Girl Children Protection Scheme.

DVAC said in a statement that Pasumpondevi, Extension Officer (Social Welfare) at the Panchayat Union Office at Palladam in Tiruppur district, was arrested for the crime.

According to the DVAC, Senthil Kumar, who runs stationery-cum-fancy items store in Tiruppur district, has two daughters. He received the bond for ₹50,000 (₹25,000 each for two children) under the Chief Minister’s Girl Children Protection Scheme.

He submitted an application at the office to correct the date of birth of the second daughter. The DVAC said that Pasumpondevi demanded ₹3,000 as bribe to make the correction and Mr. Kumar paid ₹1,500 on November 10. The Extension Officer, however, forced Mr. Kumar to give the remaining ₹1,500 as bribe.

Mr. Kumar was unwilling to pay the bribe and he approached the DVAC Tiruppur detachment with a complaint. The DVAC registered a case based on the complaint and laid a trap on Friday.

According to the DVAC, Pasumpondevi reiterated her earlier demand and received the bribe amount of ₹1,500 from Mr. Kumar. DVAC sleuths caught the officer while accepting the bribe and arrested her.