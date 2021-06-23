Palladam Municipality organises random screening for motorists

Palladam Municipality in Tiruppur district organised random COVID-19 screening for motorists who ventured outside without valid reasons amid the lockdown on Wednesday.

According to Municipal Commissioner M. Ganesan, 63 swab samples were lifted between 9.30 a.m. and 12.30 p.m. The Municipality along with the Palladam police identified the motorists who did not have valid reasons for travelling during vehicle checks on four main roads and brought them to the camp, where staff from the Health Department lifted their swab samples to test for COVID-19.

This initiative was organised following reports of increased vehicular movement in Palladam despite the lockdown, particularly in the morning hours, Mr. Ganesan said. “We are planning to continue this for the next five days,” he added.

Collector inspection

Meanwhile, District Collector S. Vineeth inspected the works undertaken by the District Rural Development Agency in Palladam panchayat union on Wednesday. A release said that the works such as laying of roads and construction of buildings were being carried out at a total cost of ₹ 3.24 crore.