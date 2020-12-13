Palladam Municipality cracks down on plastic usage

The Palladam Municipality seized about 70 kg of banned single-use plastics in the past week as part of intensifying the crackdown on plastic usage.
According to Municipal Commissioner M. Ganesan, a total fine amount of around ₹16,000 was collected from many commercial establishments following the seizure.
The crackdown was initiated after reports emerged of increase in usage of single-use plastics within the municipal limits since the relaxation of the COVID-19 lockdown in the past few months, he said. “The shops might have assumed that we would not be strict (regarding plastics) after the lockdown was relaxed,” Mr. Ganesan said.
With the State government banning the use of single-use plastics since January 1, 2019, many commercial establishments still lack awareness and continue to use banned products, he said. A team from the municipality led by a sanitary inspector has been conducting routine inspections every day, covering small flower shops, fruit carts, grocery shops and other commercial establishments, according to Mr. Ganesan.
Residents must come forward to use cloth bags instead of plastic bags during shopping, he said. Those who come across single-use plastics being used anywhere in the municipal limits may contact the officials at 94430 95762 via WhatsApp and necessary action will be initiated within 30 minutes, he said.
