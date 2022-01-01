Palladam GH gets additional facilities

Following an inspection carried out by District Collector S. Vineeth at the Government Hospital in Palladam, the Health Department rectified facilities at the hospital as per the Collector’s directions.

An official from Health Department said on Saturday that the Collector noted the lack of adequate seating arrangements at the out patient department (OPD) counter, which had led to overcrowding of patients. He also flagged the lack of a display board enumerating the medical tests done at the hospital’s laboratory.

Subsequently, the Health Department has provided additional seats at the OPD counter for patients and made arrangements to prevent overcrowding. A notice board listing 22 different medical tests available in the laboratory has also been displayed, the official said.

Following media reports claiming that a multi- purpose health worker in the Palladam GH was found to be working in both mortuary and kitchen of the hospital, P. Premalatha, Joint Director of Medical and Rural Health Services for Tiruppur district, clarified to the Collector on December 29 that the hospital had employed another health worker earlier in the month, the official said. At present, there is no shortage of health workers at the hospital, according to the health official.