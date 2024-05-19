GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Palladam farmers press for expanding reach of PAP main canal

Published - May 19, 2024 09:39 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers in Palladam have called for the expansion of the Parambikulam Aliyar Project (PAP) canal.

Farmers in the Sultanpet area rely entirely on rainfall from the 124-km long canal, of which the 58th to 116th km stretch serves the Sulur-Palladam belt. Since the canal does not cover the western part of Palladam, they depend heavily on monsoon rainfall for cultivation.

According to the farmers, groundwater levels have receded due to inadequate rainfall last year. A representative of a farmers’ organisation in Palladam warned that the farmland would become barren if steps are not taken to extend the reach of the PAP canal.

Officials from the Water Resources Department indicated that maintaining the current acreage of cultivation under the PAP project is a policy decision. Nevertheless, farmers hope that a scheme will be devised after the formation of the next government at the Centre to extend the reach of the PAP canal to cover the western part of Palladam.

