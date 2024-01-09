GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Palaniswamy deceived people and party men, says Dhinakaran

January 09, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Tuesday said that AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami is disloyal to the people and his party workers and that he will be taught a lesson in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing media persons, he said, “Mr. Palaniswami backstabbed people who helped him come to power as well as those who helped him retain power.” Knowing that 10.5% special reservation for the Vanniakula Kshatriyas within the quota for the Most Backward Classes (MBCs) is not feasible, the then AIADMK government passed a bill in the State Assembly before the Model Code of Conduct for the Assembly Elections in 2021 came into force, he said and added, “Mr. Palaniswami deceived the Vanniyars.”

He called upon the State government to fulfill the demands of the striking transport workers as people should not suffer. Asked about alliance with the BJP, the leader said, “we are in talks with a few political parties,”.

