Palaniswami seeking to run AIADMK like a company: Kovai Selvaraj

Former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami is seeking to run the AIADMK like a company, alleged the party spokesperson Kovai K. Selvaraj, in Coimbatore, on Tuesday.

Mr. Selvaraj, a supporter of party coordinator O. Pannerselvam, told journalists, “Mr. Palaniswami is trying to degrade and disintegrate the party that ruled the State for nearly 31 years.”

He alleged that Mr. Palaniswami tried to take over the party by appointing his own supporters to the post of district secretaries. “But Mr. Panneerselvam saved the party with the help of court intervention,” he said.

Despite suggestions from Mr. Pannerselvam on how to treat the senior party functionaries, Mr. Palaniswamy turned down all those suggestions, claimed Mr. Selvaraj, alleging “Mr. Palaniswami was more concerned on postings and money.”

“It was Mr. Pannerselvam, who introduced Mr. Palaniswami to the people and gave full support to complete his tenure as Chief Minister,” he claimed, questioning, “whether he [Palaniswami] is ready to resign from his posts to face the inner party elections.”

According to him, AIADMK party workers are with Mr. Panneerselvam, and Mr. Palaniswami will be out of politics soon.