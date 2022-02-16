Palaniswami mocks Stalin over NEET

‘The CM has gone silent on his challenge to a debate’

The DMK government came to power through ‘lies and deceit’, and has not been able to match up to the welfare programmes brought in by the AIADMK, Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said on Wednesday.

Campaigning here for the AIADMK candidates in the local bodies elections, he said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had gone silent on his challenge to him and [AIADMK coordinator] O. Panneerselvam to a debate on NEET. “The challenge was posed to us, and we accepted it. But he has gone silent.” The Congress and the DMK that formed part of the UPA had brought in NEET, despite objections raised by AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa, he said.

Mr. Palaniswami said the AIADMK government had inked agreements that helped to create new industries and stable employment in Hosur. The AIADMK government was instrumental in bringing the Defence Corridor to the region. The AIADMK government passed a Bill to provide 7.5% reservation to government school students in medical college admission. Over 52 lakh students had been given laptops in the State, and no other State had emulated the feat, he said.

The Pongal gift hamper that was launched with much fanfare by Mr. Stalin was bogged down in poor quality items and evidence of corruption, Mr. Palaniswami alleged. The DMK had not been able to match up to the welfare programmes brought in by the AIADMK, he said. The DMK was not a political party, but a “corporate company”, and true workers would have no role in it.

The Hosur municipality was made a corporation when he was in power, Mr. Palaniswami said. It was only fitting that the first mayor of the corporation should belong to the AIADMK, and its council members should be from the party, he said. The Leader of the Opposition called upon the electors to vote the AIADMK candidates to power to usher in a corporation that would provide the best amenities.