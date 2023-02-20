ADVERTISEMENT

Palaniswami is loyal only to leaders in Delhi, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

February 20, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin displaying a brick with ‘AIIMS’ written on it while campaigning in Erode on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday said that AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami is not loyal to any of his party leaders or the people, but is faithful only to BJP leaders in Delhi and the State Governor.

Seeking votes for Congress candidate E.V.K.S. Elangovan, he said that Mr. Palaniswami was not faithful to the party founder M.G. Ramachandran, who framed the party rules or to former Chief Ministers Jayalalitha or O. Panneerselvam.

“He is not faithful to the people of the State, only to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah and the Governor,” he said and added that Mr. Palaniswami became the party’s co-coordinator through shortcut.

Mr. Udhayanidhi said that when the DMK came to power, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a new multi-speciality hospital on the campus of King Institute of Preventive Medicine, Guindy at a cost of ₹240 crore and added that work is in the completion stage.

“But, Mr. Modi laid the foundation stone five years ago for constructing AIIMS at Madurai at ₹3,000 crore,” he said. Displaying a brick with “AIIMS” written on it, he quipped, “this is the hospital”.

Listing out various schemes implemented by the DMK in the last 20 months, he said the schemes have benefited people in the State and in the constituency. “Mr. Stalin had announced various schemes and to ensure that schemes are implemented, Mr. Elangovan should win by a margin of 50,000 votes,” he said..

