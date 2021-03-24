Palaniswami government more corrupt than 1991-96 regime: Stalin

Krishnagiri/Salem

24 March 2021 00:03 IST

‘If elected, AIADMK candidates will enter Assembly as BJP representatives’

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Tuesday claimed that the Edappadi K. Palaniswami government was more corrupt than the 1991-96 AIADMK regime headed by Jayalalithaa.

“This was a regime marked by corruption, commission and collection mixed with dictatorial rule that needed to be booted out,” he said.

Campaigning in Vepanahalli constituency, Mr. Stalin also targeted AIADMK candidate K.P. Munusamy. “There is a man contesting on behalf of the AIADMK from this constituency. He functions as a minister without being a minister. He is called 30% Munusamy,” he charged. Claiming that Mr. Munusamy’s political life was resurrected only after the death of Jayalalithaa, he alleged, “Mr.Munusamy was booted out as a minister by Jayalalithaa, when she found out his nickname was 30% Munusamy, implying he demanded commissions”.

He said Mr Munusamy went on a ‘fast’ in Krishnagiri demanding an inquiry into the ‘mystery’ into the death of Jayalalithaa and “latched on to OPS (O. Paneerselvam)”. He questioned why Mr. Munusamy wanted to contest in the Assembly election when he still had four-and-a-half years of his term as Rajya Sabha MP left. The DMK leader accused him of being a “PMK agent”.

Later, campaigning in Salem, Mr. Stalin said the AIADMK should not win even a single seat in the upcoming elections to prevent entry of BJP in Tamil Nadu. During the campaign, former Tamil Maanila Congress leader and legislator Kovai Thangam joined the DMK.

Campaigning for the candidates of the DMK-led Front at Kottai Maidan, Mr. Stalin said that in the upcoming elections, even if one AIADMK candidate won, he would enter the Assembly only as a BJP representative.

Mr. Stalin alleged that O.P. Ravindranath, the sole AIADMK Lok Sabha MP belonged to the BJP now. “His letter pad has the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. OPS’s son, who won the elections on behalf of AIADMK, listens to the BJP government and has openly declared Modi as his leader,” he said.

Highlighting some reservations provided by the DMK regime, he said it had increased reservation for backward classes from 21% to 31%. Reservation for the scheduled caste was increased from 16 % to 18%. The DMK regime functioned as a government for all and as a government of social justice.

Highlighting the various development schemes implemented during the DMK regime in Salem, Mr. Stalin challenged the Chief Minister on whether he would be able to list the development schemes implemented here. He accused the AIADMK government of stalling various development works started during the DMK regime, such as the development of Salem IT park, completion of UGD scheme and development of Salem Government Hospital.

Mr. Stalin also highlighted the DMK’ s poll promises for Salem and said that the IT park would be developed and a perfume manufacturing unit would be set up in Omalur.