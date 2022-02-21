Palaniswami condemns Stalin’s statement on Jayakumar

The Chief Minister wants to take action against him for handing a criminal over to the police, he claims

Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday joined issue with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin over his statement that action would be taken against AIADMK leader D. Jayakumar in connection with an incident that occurred during polling for the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) council elections on February 19.

According to Mr. Palaniswami, the former Minister had nabbed and handed over to police, a person who tried to cast bogus vote but the Chief Minister was talking about taking action against him. “How is it wrong to nab and hand over criminals to police”, he asked during an interaction with journalists in Salem and condemned the statement of Mr. Stalin. A case has been registered under various sections against Mr. Jayakumar and others. “The Chief Minister has said through a statement that action would taken against Mr. Jayakumar and 40 others. The AIADMK is ready to face anything legally,” he said.

Mr. Palaniswami charged that the Law and Order situation has degenerated in the State. Collectors and officers have been given verbal orders to announce AIADMK candidates as losers if they win in elections, he claimed.

He alleged that the State government has appointed DMK ministers in-charge for districts and these ministers have verbally ordered counting officials to take steps to announce the DMK candidates as winners. Mr. Palaniswami said the AIADMK had approached the High Court, and the court has ordered that Certificate must be presented to winning candidates after completion of counting to each Ward. Mr. Palaniswami alleged that officials have been ordered to present certificates only after completion of counting to all Wards. This is against High Court order, he said.

Counting officials should act democratically and the State Election Commission (SEC) should act according to a High Court order, he said and demanded officials not to favour the ruling party. Those elected by the public should be announced as winners, he said and added that the AIADMK will approach the court if officials are found violating High Court order.

Mr. Palaniswami alleged that issues have been cropping up in a “peaceful place” like Coimbatore Corporation ever since Electricity Minister Senthilablaji took charge as “Minister in-charge” of the district.

Mr. Palaniswami alleged that the DMK is indulging in such activities due to the fear of defeat and claimed that the AIADMK had never misused its power during elections.